Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote scam

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 9, 2016, file photo, Rep. Frank Artiles, R-Miami, speaks on the red light bill during session, in Tallahassee, Fla. Prosecutors say former Sen. Artiles secretly gave more than $44,000 to a sham candidate for the Florida Legislature so that he could run as an independent in the 2020 election to confuse voters and siphon ballots from then-Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez. Artiles has pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A sham candidate for the Florida Legislature pleaded guilty to being part of a vote siphoning scheme in last year’s election.

Alex Rodríguez agreed Tuesday to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in Miami-Dade County to accepting illegal campaign donations and lying on campaign documents.

He will receive three years probation. He had faced a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Artiles secretly gave more than $44,000 to Rodríguez so that he could run as an independent in the 2020 election to confuse voters and siphon ballots from then-Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez.

Artiles has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories