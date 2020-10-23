Capital Murder arrest made in stabbing of Auburn couple at their home

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested an Auburn man and charged him with two counts of Capital Murder and one count of attempt to commit murder after investigators say he stabbed a husband and wife at their Auburn home in front of the couple’s children.

Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart says the husband died Thursday night at East Alabama Medical Center. As of Friday morning, the wife remains hospitalized at Piedmont Columbus Regional due to her wounds.

Auburn investigators believe the stabbing happened in front of the couple’s children. Wang is facing two counts of Capital Murder in the death of the husband. Investigators explain the two charges stem from committing a murder during a burglary. The other charge is for committing a murder in the presence of a child less than 14 years of age related to the victim.

Wang remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility on no bond.

The assault happened Thursday night around 7:15 PM at home along Monroe Drive, off Richland Road in The Oaks at Cotswolds neighborhood.

Thursday night, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed the man had died. The victims’ names have not been released as of Friday morning.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the assault was not a random act. The victims and the suspect were known to one another. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division,” said Assistant Chief Stewart.

We do expect more information from Auburn police later on Friday.