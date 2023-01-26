LEAWOOD, Kan. (WDAF) — Police say a semitrailer dragged a Kia compact car roughly 8 miles along an interstate in Kansas Wednesday morning after the car became trapped under the truck.

Dispatchers received a call just after 3:30 a.m. about a big rig dragging the Kia under the edge of its trailer on westbound I-435. The call came from someone who witnessed what had happened, according to radio traffic on Broadcastify.

“It’s actually going to be a semi that’s pulling a car that’s stuck underneath it,” the dispatcher said to emergency crews. They’re now passing Antioch. [The caller] thinks there’s actually someone in the vehicle that’s stuck underneath the semi.”

Overland Park police stopped the truck at 3:46 a.m. near I-435 and Lackman Road and found a 28-year-old Kansas City woman in the car stuck under the rear passenger side of the trailer.

“The female party is telling us she can’t get out or move,” an emergency responder told dispatchers, according to Broadcastify.

Officers said the crash initially happened at the intersection of the on-ramp to westbound I-435 and State Line Road in Leawood. The semi was moving westbound with a green light from the exit ramp back onto the highway.

Police said the Kia was moving southbound and slid through the red light into the intersection, hitting the semi-truck trailer in front of the right rear wheel. The driver of the semi didn’t see anything after the crash and continued driving onto the highway, according to police.

The woman was removed from the car and taken to a local hospital, but she was not seriously injured.