KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases still remain unsolved in 2023.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children map shows that three children were missing for a long period of time in Jefferson County, Hamilton County and Blount County. All of them were under the age of 18. One child has not been found since the 60s.

Today, these missing people would be more than 40 years old. However, since there were no updates or additional information about their whereabouts, the public only has their photos and the information provided to law enforcement during the time of their disappearances.

Dennis Lloyd Martin, 1969

In the late 60s, a child’s disappearance was very mysterious after the family could not find him in the Smokies.

Dennis Lloyd Martin, 6, was with his family visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on June 1969, according to NamUs.

Martin was reportedly playing a game of hide and seek at Spence Field in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, near the Appalachian Trail. NamUs said, “He was behind a bush in the area and has never been seen again.”

During the search, there was no evidence of where he went while playing the game.

Martin has brown hair and brown eyes. He would be 60 years old.

If anyone has any information about Martin’s location, they are asked to call 911 or Great Smoky Mountain Police at 1-865-436-1230. Click here for his photo.

David “Little David” Clayton Warner, 1983

In the early 80s, a child was reported missing after his family found that he did not come home after planning to attend an event at a church in Jefferson City.

David Clayton Warner, 12, was planning to go to a function at a small independent church down the street from his Beeler Avenue home, according to NamUs. Warner reportedly did not go inside of the church but instead went to get something to eat at Druther’s Restaurant.

NamUs said Warren watched TV at a friend’s house until 7 p.m. and then told his friend that he was going home.

Warner’s family checked his bed only to find his bed covers bundled up in a way that could be viewed as a decoy. At first, police believed Warner was with some friends or ran away but soon launched a search with no trace of the child.

Warner is a white male with strawberry-blonde hair and brown eyes. He would be 51 years old.

If anyone has any information in regards to Warner’s location, they are asked to call 911 or Jefferson City Police Department at 865-475-3482. Click here for his photo.

Tonetta Y. Carlisle, 1989

In the late 80s, there was a teen who was supposed to return home from school in Chattanooga. However, she never came home.

Tonetta Y. Carlisle, who was 15 years old at the time, was last seen wearing a pink blouse with white stripes and a denim skirt. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there was suspected foul play in this missing person case.

Carlisle is a female with black hair and brown eyes. She would be 49 years old.

If anyone has any information in regards to Carlisle’s location, they are asked to call 911 or Chattanooga Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit. Click here for her photo.