(KRON) — Cash App users are now able to make purchases after connection issues were reported on Thursday. Many users were not able to open the app due to the problem.

As of 4:38 a.m. on Friday, users are now able to add cash, buy Bitcoin and make purchases with their Cash Card. However, the company is still working to resolve users’ ability to send payments or cash out, Square said on its website.

On its website, Cash App first reported the issue at 11:35 a.m. The website said not to re-attempt pending payments during the outage.

“We’re aware of an issue that’s affecting multiple features of the app and are actively investigating. Please visit https://status.cash.app for the most recent updates,” Cash App tweeted.

Its most recent update came at 1:38 p.m. Cash App says not to log out of your account while the malfunction is occurring.

When trying to open Cash App, the app simply says, “Please try again later.” The website Downdetector saw more than 7,000 reports of a Cash App outage.

“My son is stranded, can’t get him a ride home because the app is down,” wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cash App continued to provide updates throughout Thursday evening.

“We appreciate your continued patience while we work to resolve this issue,” am update at 10:03 p.m. read. “We have identified the root cause and are actively working to bring Cash App services back online. At this time, please do not reattempt any actions such as sending and receiving payments, Cash-Ins or Cash Card purchases. We’ll be sure to provide updates as they become available.”

Another payment app, Square, is also down on Thursday. That outage has caused service disruptions and worsened performance.

“Our engineers are all actively working on a fix to address this disruptions and have now received confirmation that Balance and Transfers are currently affected by this disruption,” Square said on its website.