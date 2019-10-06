Caught on camera: Deer crashes through salon window

LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY (WSPA/CNN Newsource) – A deer was caught on camera crashing through the window at a hair salon on New York’s Long Island Saturday.

The deer crashed through the front of the salon, ran into the break room, circled back to the front of the building and ran back outside.

The shop owner said at first she thought a car crashed into the salon.

A woman sitting on a couch near the window was hit by the deer.

She had leg and head pain and was taken to a hospital but her injuries were not life-threatening.

The salon owner said besides the shattered window, there was no significant damage to the salon but she did have to clean up deer blood from the floor.