GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Tourists in Gatlinburg caught some unexpected visitors on Camera over the weekend.
Take a look at these pictures from Wisconsin resident Sarah Schumaker. Several bears paid her and her family a visit last week at their cabin.
Schumaker also captured one of the bears having some fun climbing a tree on the property and then climbing back down. Another video showed two bear cubs playing right on the porch.
She said it was the second time they stayed there and they’re already planning their trip for next year.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Caught on Camera: several bears visit tourists in Tennesee cabin
- “You’re not shooting anyone in this store today,” witness says as he confronts shooting suspect
- Indiana woman burned friend’s baby with lighter, held her face against running treadmill, court documents say
- Arrested state trooper says he shot driver fearing for life
- Americans still going to Mexico for sex amid pandemic