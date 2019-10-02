Caught on Camera: Woman taunts lion in enclosure at Bronx Zoo

BRONX, NY (WCBS/WBTW) – A visitor at the Bronx Zoo captured some harrowing moments at one of the exhibits this weekend.

A woman climbed inside the lion enclosure and taunted one of the animals.

Police say they are on now on the hunt for that woman, who as of Tuesday, has not been charged with anything.

credit: @realsobrino via CNN

She left the zoo unscathed after inexplicably climbing inside an exhibit with lions.

Watch above as the unidentified woman, already on the inside of the lion enclosure fence waves at the giant animal, then as the lion stands still glaring at her, she dances seemingly carefree just feet away across a small moat.

The video was taken by another visitor to the zoo Saturday.

“There was a woman, thought it was a good idea to go dancing with lions and I’m wondering what the hell was she thinking,” said Andrea Arndt, of Carmel, NY.

Andrea Arndt’s kids love lions so she brought them by the exhibit all the while wondering why the woman would do such a thing.

“I think that it’s a little ridiculous that somebody would actually do that because they could die,” said Sophia Sciametta.

John Rubbo, of Yonkers, heard the news while walking by with his three young sons.

“It’s just important to be conscious and smart about your actions while you’re here you have to be responsible,” Rubbo said.

He hopes the decisions of one woman wont ruin the experience for others.

“At this exhibit, there’s low walls so you want to get close enough to see what’s going on, but don’t want to have high fences in front of all these exhibits, it takes the fun out of the zoo,” Rubbo also said.

The Bronx Zoo did release a statement saying in part “barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

The woman was escorted out of the park and the lion exhibit remains open.

The NYPD said she may face criminal trespassing charges.

