PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Pickens’ Main Street was bustling with activity Friday evening as crews made last minute preparations for Former President Trump’s rally.

Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach said he expected “anywhere from 20 to 30,000 people” to attend Saturday’s rally. He was confident the city was prepared to accommodate the crowd.

Trump supporters claimed their spots in line Friday afternoon.

“I couldn’t miss this opportunity,” Robert Bridges said.

“I think this will be a historical event,” Betsy Trujillo said.

For some, this will be their first Trump rally. Others have been to quite a few.

“I’ve been traveling around since January of 2022 following him at almost every Trump rally,” Pamela Eskine said.

Behind the security gates, crews spent the day blocking off roads and setting up equipment.

“We knew that the heat index was going to be a factor for this event, so we started prepping to have logistics come in for misting fans, water and cooling shelters,” Pickens Fire Chief Chris Elrod said.

Nearby businesses prepped their parking lots.

There will also be parking available at Pickens High school, Hagood Mill and Blue Ridge Electric cooperative. Those lots will open at 6 a.m., and shuttles will be available to drive people in.

“The shuttle service is from the west end,” Beach said. “That will get them close, but they’ll still have about a half mile walk.”

Gates open for the event at 9 a.m. Special guest speakers will deliver remarks at 11 a.m. Former President Trump will speak at 1 p.m.

