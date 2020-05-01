CNN’s Anderson Cooper becomes a father

CNN Anchor, Anderson Cooper is a dad! Thursday he shared the huge news with the public and introduced us all to his newborn son.

“I just want to take a moment and share with you some joyful news of my own,” Cooper said on air. “On Monday, I became a father. Never actually said that out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son and I want you to meet him.”

Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born weighing in at 7.2 lbs. Cooper posted on Instagram about the birth, thanking the surrogate who helped his dream of expanding his family come true.

“He is named after my dad who died when I was 10 years old,” Cooper said. “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan, which is a family name on my mom’s side.