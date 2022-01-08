Coast Guard rescues man, dog from disabled yacht in Georgia river

ST. MARY’S CHANNEL, Ga. (WCBD) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday rescued a man and his dog from a disabled vessel in St. Mary’s Channel, Georgia.

According to the Coast Guard, crews found the 44-foot yacht and rescued a man and his dog. It was then towed back to Fernandina Harbor Marina.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders were notified by a Fernandina river pilot about 7:50 p.m. about the Joanie II yacht being disabled at the entrance of St. Mary’s Channel.

“Due to the Joanie II being in the busy shipping channel, and poorly lit, we needed to tow the vessel to safety, not only for the owner but for other mariners as well,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Aveni, a Station Mayport boarding officer. “Thank you to the good Samaritan for calling us on channel 16 to alert us of the Joanie II. ”

The Coast Guard was assisted by a boat crew from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.