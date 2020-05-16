Comedic actor Fred Willard dies at 86

(KTLA) – Actor and comedian Fred Willard has died at age 86, his daughter announced Saturday.

Willard died “very peacefully” Friday night, Hope Willard said on Twitter.

The prolific actor appeared in “Anchorman,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family,” among other films and TV shows.

