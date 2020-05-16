Comedic actor Fred Willard dies at 86

(KTLA) – Actor and comedian Fred Willard has died at age 86, his daughter announced Saturday.

Willard died “very peacefully” Friday night, Hope Willard said on Twitter.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much!

We will miss him forever. — Hope Willard (@Mulbytime7) May 16, 2020

The prolific actor appeared in “Anchorman,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family,” among other films and TV shows.

