Complaint: University of Florida wants to ax ‘critical race’ from study title

Protestors against Critical Race Theory lined North Carolina streets Tuesday night. North Carolina House Bill 324 would limit how school teachers can address and teach race and sex in their classrooms. (Lillian Donahue)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A University of Florida professor has filed a grievance against the school, saying administrators told him he couldn’t use the worlds ‘critical’ and ‘race’ together in describing a new study concentration.

The grievance filed last week by Prof. Chris Busey says administrators told faculty members doing so would antagonize state lawmakers who are contemplating a bill to ban critical race theory in state government.

The theory is a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.

