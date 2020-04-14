Concrete ‘safe room’ saves Mississippi family of 4 from tornado

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MOSS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man says his family is alive because of a concrete room that survived a tornado which destroyed the rest of their home.

With a twister bearing down on their rural home Sunday afternoon, Andrew Phillips told his wife to grab their two young children and get into the safest place they had: A small room built from concrete blocks.

The cinder-block room is all that survived, and the family emerged uninjured. The family had been living in the house only a few weeks.

Phillips says the safe room was one of the reasons they bought it.

