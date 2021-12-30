Confederate monuments will likely go to Black history museum

A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave., Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Workers will continue their search for a famed 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the massive monument. A box found in the pedestal did not contain items described in historic papers. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials from the state of Virginia and the city of Richmond have tentatively decided the future of their now mostly relocated Confederate monuments.

The officials on Thursday announced a proposal to transfer ownership to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Included in the transfer would be an enormous statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that was removed earlier this year, along with the 40-foot-tall pedestal that held it.

Pedestal removal work at the site is still underway.

Under the plan, the Black History Museum would work with officials at The Valentine museum in Richmond and the local community to determine the memorials’ fates.

The plan is subject to City Council approval.