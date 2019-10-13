Consumer Alert: BBB warns ‘unclaimed rewards’ could be a hoax

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WFLA) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of an “unclaimed rewards” hoax in which people promise unclaimed rewards to trick people into providing credit card information.

The victims get a postcard, email or social media message saying they have an unclaimed reward at major retailers like Walmart and Target and provide a phone number to claim it.

On the phone, they’re asked to confirm their identity and provide credit card information to pay for mailing costs.

Then the person on the phone will try to use the credit card to buy items.

The BBB recommends being wary of unsolicited correspondence and to never give personal information to people you don’t know.

You can learn more at BBB.org/scamtips and USA.gov/unclaimed-money.