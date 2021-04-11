Pennsylvania woman stabbed to death during Facebook Marketplace sale

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania woman was stabbed to death during a Facebook Marketplace sale, according to officials.

Investigators said 54-year-old Denise Williams went to 26-year-old Josh Gorgone’s apartment to look at a refrigerator after seeing it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. She intended to purchase it for her boyfriend as a present, the Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Williams was discovered with multiple stab wounds after a welfare check at Gorgone’s apartment in the 800 block of Old Scalp Avenue in Geistown Borough, outside of Johnstown. The autopsy report showed she had defensive wounds.

“She put up one heck of a fight,” Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.

Police on scene on a death investigation near the 800 block of Scalp Avenue by Old Scalp Avenue



Roughly 12 hours after the murder, Gorgone was picked up by police.

Neugebauer said charges were filed. Gorgone is charged with criminal homicide and two felony accounts of aggravated assault. There may be additional charges. He will not be given bail, and he is being held in Cambria County Prison.

Knives were recovered at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing as they try to piece together additional information.

Neugebauer said no motivation is known at this time and they do not believe the two had any prior relationship.

The full press conference can be watched below.

Gorgone has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14, according to the charges filed.