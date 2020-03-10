Costco pulls its free food samples as coronavirus fears grow

(KXAN) — Business Insider reports the bulk supplies provider, Costco is suspending one of its most iconic features amid growing coronavirus concerns, the free samples.

The various free sample stands have become an integral part of Costco’s image. However, in recent weeks customers have raised concerns about how the bite-sized samples left out in the open could facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

Business Insider says news of the free sample suspension surfaced on Reddit. One user said his wife works as a Costco manager and was told the company would suspend the samples until further notice.