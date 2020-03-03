Cotton Candy Dipped Cone coming to DQ’s menu next month

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new sweet treat is hitting Dairy Queen’s menu just in time for spring.

According to the restaurant, the Cotton Candy Dipped Cone is coming soon!

It features DQ’s world-famous vanilla soft serve and is dipped in a sweet, blue cotton candy coating.

The Cotton Candy Dipped Cone will be available in small, medium and large sizes.

DQ currently sells cones dipped in chocolate and butterscotch hard shells.

The cotton candy hard shell has already started popping up at select DQ locations. The restaurant confirmed to Delish that the new treat will be available on menus nationwide starting March 19.