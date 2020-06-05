Court orders mental competency evaluation for Letecia Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, will undergo a mental competency evaluation.

Stauch appeared in court for a status conference Friday morning. On Thursday, we learned she is facing new charges for allegedly asking another inmate to help her escape from jail.

The defense filed a motion around 4:45 p.m. Thursday raising the issue of Stauch’s competency, according to the judge. The motion itself is sealed. The court found they didn’t have enough info to determine whether she is competent or not, so they are required to do a competency test.

The next scheduled court appearance is 90 days from now, or September 8. If the test is completed sooner, Stauch could appear in court before then. In the meantime, she will be moved out of the jail and into the state hospital, where she will be tested.

Also in Friday’s conference, prosecutors said dental records have confirmed the body found in Florida was Gannon’s.