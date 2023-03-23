CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WPIX) – A cow will be spared after it broke free at a slaughterhouse Tuesday and ran through the streets of Brooklyn.

The 4-month-old calf escaped as it was being delivered from a truck to the Saba Live Poultry slaughterhouse, according to Mike Stura, the founder of Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey.

A video showed the calf evading people in the streets as they tried to round it up.

The calf was eventually recaptured after a few minutes on the run and returned to a farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Stura said he asked the owners to let it live its life at Skylands Animal Sanctuary, but it took some convincing before they eventually agreed.

“We immediately offered the calf a lifelong home, but these people have easily been the least receptive to letting an animal live that I’ve ever dealt with,” Stura posted on the Skylands Animal Sanctuary website. “Maybe the news coverage and some public sentiment will help them see this poor kid as an individual.”

Skylands Animal Sanctuary cares for more than 400 animals rescued from slaughterhouses, live markets and other instances of abuse, according to its website.

Stura said he will eventually give the calf a name.