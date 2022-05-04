DALLAS (AP) — A 2-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday after being mauled by a coyote on the front porch of the child’s Dallas home, police said.

The attack happened about 8:30 a.m. in a neighborhood just north of White Rock Lake in Dallas.

A police statement said a responding officer spotted the coyote in a park near the child’s home and shot at the animal, which retreated into nearby woods. Police said it’s unknown if the officer wounded the animal, but a search with a game warden began.

Police warned neighborhood residents that the coyote should be considered extremely dangerous.