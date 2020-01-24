Creamy or chunky? Friday is National Peanut Butter Day!

(CNN/WBTW) – Are you team creamy — or team chunky?

On Friday, you don’t have to pick a side because it’s National Peanut Butter Day — so why not have both?

Peanut butter is a modern day staple in kitchens — but, it’s actually not a modern day invention.

The creamy spread was made by the Aztecs and Incas about three thousand years ago.

Of course — peanut butter has gotten upgrades over the years.

And, its popularity really took off in the 20th century when farming advancements made it easier to grow and harvest the legume.

Its versatility and nutrition made peanut butter the perfect addition to soldiers’ rations during world war two.

Now you can just enjoy it on a sandwich, with an apple, or…hey…no judgment here….on a spoon.

