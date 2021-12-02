DA: Overworked assistant set bail too low for parade suspect

FILE – A family visits a memorial at Veteran’s Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021’s deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more. Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor District Attorney John Chisholm said Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that a young assistant in his office sought $1,000 bail for a man who allegedly drove his vehicle through a parade two days after he got out of jail because she was overworked and never saw his risk assessment.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor says a young assistant in his office sought $1,000 bail for a man later accused of driving through a Christmas parade because she was overworked and never saw his risk assessment.

Darrell Brooks Jr. posted bail in a domestic violence case on Nov. 19. Two days later he allegedly drove his SUV through the parade in suburban Waukesha, killing six people.

District Attorney John Chisholm told the county’s judicial committee Thursday that there’s no excuse for asking for such a low amount of bail.

But he said the assistant was dealing with a heavy caseload and “made a mistake.”