DA to ask judge to reduce trucker's 110-year sentence for crash

Scene of deadly 2019 crash on I-70 (l), and truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (r).

DENVER (AP) — The district attorney’s office that prosecuted a trucker who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver will request a reduced term of 20 to 30 years.

Jefferson County DA Alexis King said Thursday she will ask a judge during a hearing Monday to resentence 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for the 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver.

Aguilera-Mederos’ supporters say the 110-year sentence is deeply unjust, and truck drivers around the country have taken up his cause.

