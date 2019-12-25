Dallas Cowboy La’el Collins surprises mom with house for Christmas

On this day before Christmas, the stage was set….with a dream house for mom, the biggest surprise yet!

“I was totally caught off guard,” Loyetta Collins said. “I was astonished. I’m truly overwhelmed, this has truly been an awesome Christmas for me. You know and I just got into the Christmas spirit, and they’re like Momma you’re singing, and I said every day is a day of Thanksgiving. I don’t wait until holidays to celebrate because God is good every day.”

From his days at Redemptorist High to staring at LSU, La’el Collins is now a veteran with the Dallas Cowboys, and he will always take care of his own in Baton Rouge, especially the constant in his life from day one.

“This is a special moment man, I’m just lost for words,” La’el Collins said. “Just a special moment, and I’m so happy. Just extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family.”

Loyetta Collins added, “I am truly blessed, and I’m grateful to God that he allowed this to happen. I told God not my will but your will to be done in this situation. You know, he made a way.”

During this time of giving back, this was the perfect memory to create for the rest of their lives.

“It was always a dream, and just to be able to make that happen, nothing compares, nothing compares.” La’el Collins said.

Loyetta Collins added, “I’m still up there. I gotta come back down to Earth and then we’ll take it from there. I’m really not sure.”

Merry Christmas.

“Thank you so much. Merry Christmas to everyone!”