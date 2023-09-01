CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Darius Rucker will be the guest picker on College Game Day on Saturday morning.

College Game Day will be held at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Gamecocks will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels for the first game of the season.

Before the pick, Rucker said in his announcement on Twitter that he would perform a new version of “Comin’ To Your City’ with Lainey Wilson and The Cadillac Three.

Rucker was born and raised in South Carolina where he later graduated from the University of South Carolina.