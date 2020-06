TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) -- A Northern Virginia neurologist says his research has revealed that COVID-19's effect on the nervous system can cause brain damage and patients' long term symptoms should be studied more closely.

If COVID-19 survivors are hospitalized and are experiencing side effects like dizziness, stroke, paralysis, memory difficulties, difficulty speaking, difficulty walking, or weakness, Dr. Majid Fotuhi wants patients to undergo a brain MRI before leaving the hospital. He estimates about a third of patients that he’s studied have had a range of neurological side effects, but very few have had an MRI.