Death toll at Florida condo collapse site grows to 9; trench being dug through rubble

Workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. One hundred fifty-nine people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday’s collapse, which killed at least four. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Officials announced Sunday morning that nine people have died in the Surfside condo collapse as search and rescue efforts continue.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said one victim had died in the hospital, while workers had pulled more bodies from the wreckage since yesterday.

Scores of rescue workers remained on the massive pile of rubble, working to find survivors among the more than 150 people who remain unaccounted for.

“We were able to recover four additional bodies in the rubble as well additional human remains. As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we’ve recovered eight … victims on site. So, I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine. We’ve identified four of the victims and notified the next of kin.”

Four days after Thursday's collapse, more than 150 people remain unaccounted for in Surfside, and authorities and loved ones fear the toll will go much higher.

As otating teams of rescuers are continuing to use heavy machinery and power tools to clear the rubble from the top and tunnel in from below. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Sunday morning assured families that rescuers were working nonstop.

“Nothing else on our mind, with the only objective of pulling their family members out of that rubble,” he told ABC’s “This Week.”

Currently the only four victims identified are as follows:

Stacie Dawn Fang — 54 years old Lived in Apartment 1002 Recovered on Thursday, June 24

Antonio Lozano — 83 years old Lived in Apartment 903 Recovered on Thursday, June 24

Gladys Lozano — 79 years old Lived in Apartment 903 Recovered on Friday, June 25

Manuel LaFont — 54-years-old Lived in Apartment 801 Recovered on Friday, June 25



According to our NBC affiliate, NBC 6 South Florida, Sergio Lozano, the son of Gladys and Antonio Lozano, said officials took his DNA and was later they had recovered his parent’s bodies.

Lozano said that his parent were scared to die without each other.

Stacie Dawn Fang, who was the first victim identified, was the mother of the teen boy who was rescued from the rubble of the building.

According to NBC 6, Fang passed away shortly after arriving at Aventura Hospital Thursday.

As of Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of unaccounted for dropped down to 156 and the number accounted for went up to 130.