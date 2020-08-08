Delta bans 100+ people for refusing to wear masks, CEO says

FILE – In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus. The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, April 7, a drop of 95% from a year ago. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ATLANTA (CNN) — The CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastien, said the carrier has banned “well over 100 people” for refusing to wear masks during flights.

Passengers can’t get on board without a facial covering, but some people refuse to keep them on during flights.

Bastien said that has caused disruptions and forced at least one plane to return to the gate.

Bastien said people who refuse to wear masks will also be banned from booking future flights on Delta.

