Delta bans 100+ people for refusing to wear masks, CEO says

ATLANTA (CNN) — The CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastien, said the carrier has banned “well over 100 people” for refusing to wear masks during flights.
Passengers can’t get on board without a facial covering, but some people refuse to keep them on during flights.
Bastien said that has caused disruptions and forced at least one plane to return to the gate.
Bastien said people who refuse to wear masks will also be banned from booking future flights on Delta.
