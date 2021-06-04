Delta flight diverted after passenger attempts to breach cockpit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WKRN) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

According to Albuquerque International Sunport officials, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful.

The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 2:20 p.m. MT (1:20 p.m. CT) and the passenger was arrested by airport police.

The flight has been grounded for several hours in Albuquerque and is not expected to take off until at least 8:15 p.m. MT (7:15 p.m. CT). The flight isn’t expected to land in Nashville until 12 a.m. Saturday local time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

The #FBI is responding to a report of a diverted flight at @ABQSunport. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/GmnOdZPact — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) June 4, 2021

Editor’s note: An earlier report incorrectly stated that the plane had already taken off and was expected to land in Nashville at 5:35 p.m. This has been corrected.

