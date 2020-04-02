Democratic convention moving from July to August due to virus concerns

Workers stand near signage during a media walkthrough for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The 2020 DNC is scheduled to take place July 13-16. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(AP) -The Democratic National Committee is delaying its convention until the week of Aug. 17. The move comes after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn’t think it was possible to hold a normal convention in July because of the coronavirus.

The viral pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at at their summer conventions, which typically kick off the general election season.

Biden made his statement in an interview Wednesday with NBC late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden noted in a separate interview Tuesday that Democrats “have more time” to figure things out.

Republicans are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled in late August.

