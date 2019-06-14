Democratic National Committee announces 20 candidates who made 1st debates

WASHINGTON, DC (AP/WBTW) – The Democratic National Committee has announced the 20 candidates who have qualified for the party’s first presidential primary debates later this month.



Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the most high-profile candidate left off the list. He failed to reach the party’s polling or grassroots fundraising thresholds.



U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam were among the others who missed the threshold for the debate.



Bullock’s campaign has argued that he should have qualified but that the DNC changed its rules midstream, a charge that DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejects.

CNN reports the candidates chosen include:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Businessman Andrew Yang

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Author Marianne Williamson

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan

California Rep. Eric Swalwell

The debates will take place June 26-27 in Miami.