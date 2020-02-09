Department of Defense officials release the names of 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Defense has identified the soldiers who were killed Saturday in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

They are Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez (right) Courtesy – Department of Defense

Both soldiers were assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Six other soldiers were also injured in the attack, which is being referred to as an ‘insider attack’ in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province when an Afghan dressed in Afghani army uniform opened fire, according to reports from the Associated Press.

According to the AP’s reports, six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday’s casualties. There were a total of 22 U.S. service combat deaths reported in the region in 2019.

