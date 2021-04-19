Deputies: Florida woman accused of choking, biting Uber driver

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is behind bars after deputies said she choked and bit an Uber driver.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Michele Stilwell, unprovoked, began to choke the driver while he was driving.

Deputies say the driver was able to pull over but Stilwell was able to crawl over the center console, bite his neck and scratch him.

While the driver attempted to call 911 deputies say Stilwell smacked the phone of his hand.

Multiple witnesses rushed to the driver’s aid and pulled Stilwell off of the victim and called 911.

Stilwell has been charged with tampering with a witness and aggravated battery.