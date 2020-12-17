Deputies: Man cut off Texas woman’s hands with ax while she was alive in front of her fiancé

Warning: Some readers may find the content in this story disturbing.

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after he was arrested in Brownsville for the murder of a woman in San Antonio.

Rafael Castillo, 26, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Brownsville for his suspected role in the murder of Nicole Perry, 31 at a residence in San Antonio. Castillo was staying with family members in Brownsville, according to officials.

Police suspect that Castillo murdered Perry with an ax or hatchet in November at a residence that both individuals visited frequently.

A court affidavit revealed that Castillo and Perry engaged in a verbal fight before Castillo “told her to shut up” and tied her up, cut off her hands while she was alive, and bludgeoned her with an ax.

Police suspect other body parts were cut off as well, as investigators still have not found all of Perry’s body parts.

All of this took place in front of Perry’s fiancé, who was ordered to keep still by Castillo, who threatened the man’s life while brandishing a pink camouflaged gun.

Rafael Castillo being taken into custody by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (still taken from BCSO livestream)

Castillo told a witness present in the house that he committed the act because she “disrespected his name.”

Following the murder, the affidavit states Castillo called a witness to help him dispose of the “large package.” Perry’s body was left on South W.W. White Road in a rural part of San Antonio.

Hours later, a Bexar County work crew discovered the body left in the bag. Investigators labeled the scene a homicide and tracked evidence to 338 W. Harlan Avenue in San Antonio.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, nine individuals at the residence were taken in for questioning in connection to the murder, not including Castillo. The witnesses revealed Castillo to be the prime suspect for the case and the search for him was on.

Castillo was found in Brownsville and later transported to Bexar County to be prosecuted.

Castillo was given a 1st degree murder charge and sits in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Chief Salazar noted that there may be other suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6070.