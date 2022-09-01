HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Workers at a Florida Wendy’s restaurant were off-put by an unusual customer looking for a bite.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the call for help at a Wendy’s location on Commercial Way after an alligator was spotted “loitering” in the parking lot of the restaurant chain.

  • (Courtesy of Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)
When deputies arrived, they requested assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In a series of photos, the FWC trapper and a deputy can be seen using a rope and a catch pole to wrangle the gator.