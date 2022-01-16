Deputy captures video of tornado blowing through southwest Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A corporal with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office captured a video of a tornado traveling north toward U.S. 41 Sunday morning.

Cpl. Eric Kincaid was traveling south on Collier Boulevard toward Marco Island when he spotted a tornado traveling north toward U.S. 41 around 9:15 a.m. The tornado crossed over U.S. 41 and began to dissipate.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings across the state of Florida including east-central Sarasota County, southeastern Manatee County, and west DeSoto County which were all active warnings until 8:15 a.m.

An earlier tornado warning was also issued for northwestern Hillsborough, northwestern Pinellas, and southwestern Pasco counties. That warning ended at 6:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

