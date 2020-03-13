Disney closing Walt Disney World, its flagship park in Orlando

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state’s biggest industry so far. Disney officials said in a statement that extra hand sanitizers were being placed throughout its four parks and more than two dozen hotels. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Disney is closing its theme parks through the remainder of the month in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the park, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will be closed beginning Sunday at the close of business.

Disney Cruise Line is also suspending all new departures for the rest of the month beginning Saturday.

The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice, as will the retail and dining complexes at both resorts.

Disney says they will remain in close contact with officials and health experts as they continue to monitor this situation.

The closure of Disneyland follows the company shuttering some of its parks overseas because of the virus. Disney’s theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, for example, were closed earlier this year due to the outbreak.

Disney closing Disneyland is no small act.

In fact, the park has only closed a few times since its opening in 1955.