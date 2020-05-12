Disney World now accepting hotel reservations for July 1 or later

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although it’s still unclear when the park will reopen, Disney World says it will start accepting hotel reservations for July or later.

According to Disney’s website, guests can now make reservations for arrivals on July 1 and later. Previously, Disney World had stopped accepting reservations before June 1.

Disney World parks and resort hotels closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. A reopening date has yet to be announced.

Guests interested in canceling or modifying their existing reservations or making a new reservation should click here.

