TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center has issued a special outlook on a disturbance that has an increased chance of development near Bermuda.

The center said storms associated with a low-pressure area about 150 miles south-southeast of Bermuda became more concentrated Monday morning.

The storms were said to be showing a small surface circulation.

“Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, a tropical or subtropical

cyclone could develop while it passes near Bermuda later today and tonight,” the NHC outlook said.

Earlier Monday morning, the disturbance had a 10% chance of development, but at 10:25 a.m., the NHC said the chance increased to 40% over the next two days.

“Even if it becomes a tropical or subtropical storm, it will head into cooler waters that will inhibit further development,” meteorologist Leigh Spann said.

Meanwhile, another area of low pressure is expected to form north of Puerto Rico in the next few days, which could see some subtropical development over the weekend.