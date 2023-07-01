ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dive teams and detectives are searching for a missing teen in Anderson County.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews were called to Sunny Shore Lane for a missing 18-year-old.
Officials said a group of friends was renting an Airbnb on Lake Hartwell. Deputies said the group realized Friday morning that 18-year-old Luiz Pontez had gone missing.
Sunny Shore Lane is located near a portion of Lake Hartwell just north of Anderson.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the county’s technical rescue team is assisting in the search.
Deputies are using drones, boats, and a K9 unit to search for Pontez.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.