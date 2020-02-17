DETROIT (CNN WIRE/WBTW) – A puppy named Nipsey is okay despite eating a bag of crack cocaine.
The Pitbull was in his Detroit yard Wednesday, when police began searching a neighboring property.
Police say a suspect then threw the bag of drugs over the fence and Nispey ate it.
When officers realized what had happened, they called the Michigan Humane Society for help. MHS staff came and transported Nipsey to Grosfeld Veterinary Center. There, they gave him free treatment and observation overnight.
Now, the one-year-old dog is back home with his owner.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Myrtle Beach group working to bring more entrepreneurs and local investors to the downtown area
- Democrats still seeking candidate to unite them as focus turns to Nevada caucuses
- Dog back home with owner after eating bag of crack cocaine thrown over fence by suspect
- Coroner: 2 killed in SC house fire died of smoke inhalation, illicit drug use appears to be a factor
- 2 planes land in US with Americans from ship quarantined in Japan