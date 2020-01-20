Dog found 2,000 miles away returned to rescue shelter she was adopted from

EVANSVILLE, IN (WBTW) – A rescue dog is now back at a no-kill shelter in Evansville, Indiana after she turned up in Los Angeles, more than two thousand miles away.

Shelter workers were able to crowdsource rides for the female Pitbull.

And on Sunday, she made it back to Evansville.

Meet Kisska…she’s about seven or eight years old.

“It Takes a Village” Executive Director Tangila Ashby says Kisska was adopted from the shelter back in 2013.

And for them, it was kind of baffling as to how she ended up out in Los Angeles.

“We have no idea how she got out there,” said Ashby.

Ashby said they got a call from a shelter there last week.

“She had come in as a stray. And that her microchip came back to ‘it takes a village.’ So we had to find a way to get her back here,” Ashby said.

And so, they worked to get her back to Indiana– using social media to help.

“Put the word out that you know– did anyone have any connections in California, or had any ideas to get her back. We had hundreds of people contact us,” Ashby added. “We happened to have a follower… a big supporter that lives in California, so we caught ahold of her. She went to the shelter and pulled her for us. and then a truck driver happened to be 20- 30 miles away from where she was at.”

And that truck driver, well, he’s from Princeton.

He was driving back home from Los Angeles with his wife.

And they made the special delivery Sunday morning– leaving Ashby reflecting on how great her community really is.

Shelter workers have tried contacting the people who adopted Kisska in 2013, but have not been able to speak to them.

