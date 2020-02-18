Dog, puppies found clinging onto life in Minnesota snowdrift

TRAIL, Minn. (WKRN) – A dog and her litter of puppies were rescued after a concerned family found them huddled together in a snowdrift.

According to the Red Lake Rosie’s Rescue Facebook page, the dog which they named Snowbelle had six puppies in the snow. When found, the puppies were around three weeks old and very hungry. Snowbelle reportedly had no milk to give to her puppies because of the cold weather and because she was hungry herself.

Source: Red Lake Rosie’s Rescue on Facebook

“After a few days of warm shelter and good food, Snowbelle started producing lots of milk for her babies,” said the rescue in the post.

The rescue was not sure how Snowbelle or her puppies survived the harsh weather for as long as they did. They are asking for donations to provide care for Snowbelle and her puppies. So far, as of this writing, they have raised approximately $1,500.

Source: Red Lake Rosie’s Rescue on Facebook

To find out how you can donate, click here.

