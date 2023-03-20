(The Hill) — Dollar Tree has announced that its stores will stop selling eggs, according to Reuters, as the price of everyday food continues to surge because of ongoing inflation hitting grocery shoppers.

The discount retailer is a major destination for shoppers throughout the United States and Canada, many of whom often shop on a budget and rely on its cheap prices for everyday grocery products. According to Reuters, Dollar Tree anticipates restocking its egg inventory in all stores later this year.

The retailer also announced back in 2021 that it would increase its prices from $1 to $1.25, as it planned to reintroduce some products in its stores that were discontinued because of the $1 restrictions.

Amid already soaring prices, egg costs hit a record high in January because of an outbreak of bird flu but fell 6.7 percent last month, according to Labor Department data. Now, with Easter around the corner, the price of eggs is 55.4% higher than a year ago.

The Hill has reached out to Dollar Tree for comment.