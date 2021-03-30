Donald Trump Launches ‘Official Website Of The 45th President’

(WTRF)- The former President of the United States is back on the internet after launching the ‘Official Website Of The 45th President’ after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda. Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future. Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace,” states the website.

“Through his pro-American policies on trade, taxes, energy, regulation, immigration, and healthcare, President Trump ushered in a period of unprecedented economic growth, job creation, soaring wages, and booming incomes. Median household income reached its highest level ever recorded. Middle-class family income increased more than five times from the previous administration. Unemployment reached its lowest rate in half a century. African-American, Hispanic-American, and Asian-American unemployment reached their lowest levels ever recorded. And more Americans were employed than ever before,” adds the page.

“Understanding that border security is national security, President Trump achieved the most secure border in United States history and signed a series of historic agreements with our partners in the Western Hemisphere to stop smuggling, trafficking, and illegal migration. He fundamentally reformed the H-1B program to protect American workers and families. He restored the principle that newcomers to our country must be financially self-sufficient. He empowered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to dismantle criminal gangs and deport dangerous offenders who threaten our communities. He ended systemic asylum fraud, reduced refugee admissions to sustainable levels, blocked the entry of terrorists and national security threats, and banned unsafe travel from regions where proper screening and vetting cannot occur. No President has done more to build an immigration system that promotes safety, dignity, security, and prosperity for the American People.”

Trump, during a speech in early March, said he rejected the idea of creating a new party and would consider running for President again in 2024

Visit the former President’s website here.