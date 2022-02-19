Driver thrown off street sweeper in Florida crash, dies after it runs over him

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man driving a street sweeper in Florida was killed Friday night when it ran over him after he was thrown off during a crash with a Chevrolet Corvette, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the street sweeper was cleaning up an area at the Publix shopping center in Thonotosassa when it left the parking lot, got onto the eastbound lanes of Brandon Boulevard and made a U-turn to head back.

While making the U-turn, troopers said the street sweeper hit a Corvette that was heading east in the center lane. The 57-year-old man was thrown from the street sweeper and into its path.

The driver of the Corvette, a 43-year-old man from Seffner, also suffered serious injuries, troopers said.