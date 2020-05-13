Dunkin’ to ditch disposable foam, serve all drinks in paper cups

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – Dunkin’ Donuts is making the move to paper coffee cups to protect the environment.

The disposable foam version will still be available in a few places until supplies run out.

Dunkin’s new double walled paper cups are sustainable and recyclable.

The company says the new design retains the insulation properties of the disposable foam cups.

But that’s not all.

The company is also on track to be fully transitioned to recyclable hot coffee cup lids by the end of this summer.

Next up, they are working on a design to make their Keurig k-cups recyclable too by the end of the year.

Dunkin’ also has a plan to make its restaurants more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

