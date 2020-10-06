Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP/WBTW) – Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died after a long battle with throat cancer.

The announcement was made by his son Wolf Van Halen on Twitter. Van Halen had been battling cancer for well over a decade.

The co-founder of the rock band that bears his name first revealed his treatment of cancer center in May 2000. In a note posted on the official Van Halen Web site, the 44-year-old rocker apologized for his earlier silence on the issue, calling it “a very unique and private matter.”

Van Halen had been a longtime smoker.

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 and is widely considered one of the greatest guitar players of all time. He co-founded the band in 1974 with his older brother, Alex, on drums, bass player Michael Anthony and singer David Lee Roth.

Their 1978 debut album sold more than 10 million copies in the U.S., and another big hit in 1984 with the album ″1984.″ Roth left the group in the mid-1980s and was replaced by Sammy Hagar. He left the band in 1996.